PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple homes were damaged and some minor injuries were reported following severe storms Wednesday evening in Pickens County.

A tornado warning was in effect when the storm moved through.

According to Pickens County Emergency Management, calls started coming in around 9:30 p.m. related to trees being down, trees being on houses and people possibly trapped at one house on Lost Valley Road near Crystal Lane.

Storm damage was also reported along Reece Mill Road.

Tree on car in Pickens Co.

Roof missing from house in Pickens Co.

Tree down

First responders on scene in Pickens Co.



House damaged by storm in Pickens Co.





Tree on car in Pickens Co.



Emergency management said around a dozen homes were damaged with five to six houses having major damage. Two mobile homes were turned over, officials said.

Most families affected will stay with family in the area. The Red Cross will assist one family with shelter for the night.

Search crews did a secondary search, but emergency management was confident that everyone was accounted for.

Minor injuries were reported and all were treated on scene, according to emergency management.

7NEWS crews on scene said power lines were down.

The National Weather Service said they will be conducting storm surveys Thursday to confirm if any tornadoes touched down.

Earlier in the evening, a 7News viewer captured video of a funnel cloud in Abbeville County.