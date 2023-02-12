MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Pine Island Road in Myrtle Beach, Evans said. A portion of the highway was blocked for a short time.

Courtesy: SCDOT

Those injured in the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Evans. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

News13 has reached out to see exactly how many people were hurt.

A South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera showed that the south end of the Highway 17 Bypass bridge was blocked. Cars were reportedly rerouted to Highway 501.

No additional information was immediately available.