Multiple-structure fire forces evacuations from Ocean Lakes; 10 homes damaged, 3 destroyed

8:40 AM UPDATE: According to Horry County Fire Rescue, 10 total homes were damaged during the fire, three to four were completely destroyed and two firefighters were taken to the hospital from heat exhaustion.

Fire Chief Joey Tanner said 45 people were affected and that he expects the Red Cross will offer help to the victims. Approximately six vehicles and six golf carts were damaged.

NEW VIDEO: Flames ‘higher than the oak trees,’ witness describes fire at Ocean Lakes Campground

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

We are still working to found out more. Count on News13 for updates.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to reports of a several-structure fire at Ocean Lakes Campground Friday morning.

At 4:44 a.m., HCFR crews were dispatched to a three-alarm fire at 6001 S. Kings Highway, according to officials.

According to HCFR Spokesperson Tony Casey, multiple units have been damaged and many more have been evacuated.

Photo courtesy of Daniel Evans

Photo courtesy of Daniel Evans

Courtesy of HCFR

Courtesy of Tony Casey, HCFR

We are still working to identify the exact number of buildings on fire. Witnesses told News13’s Ashley Hendricks at least three were burning.

This is an active scene, under investigation. Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: