CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple trees were downed following a tornado near Chesnee, according to the Chesnee Fire Chief.

The National Weather Service confirmed on Tuesday that a tornado touched down in the area. A survey on Tuesday will determine the strength of the tornado.

The fire chief said trees are down on Buck Creek Road, Peach Shed Road and Henderson Hill Road.

One of the hardest-hit areas appeared to be around the Peach Shed Road neighborhood. Deputy Chief Todd Mason said crews were out for multiple hours during the night. He said 6 different agencies responded to the area.

Chief Mason said calls started coming in around 7:15 p.m. on Monday. He said it’s important people do not call 911 and ask if there’s been a tornado. With all the strong winds, he said there has been a lot of damage.

“When we got here we found numerous trees, that’s obviously down, numerous power lines up through there and all that. So, luckily, you know, nobody was injured. We do have some minor to moderate damage to some structures,” said Chief Mason.

A portion of Parris Bridge Road was also closed near View Church due to downed power lines and trees, the fire department reported.

Chief Mason said Duke Energy and other crews have been working to remove the trees and restore the power lines.

According to Duke Energy, nearly 750 customers were without power shortly after the storm moved through.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management posted numerous pictures of storm damage on Facebook.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.