Multiple weapons seized during OCSO arrest

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Traquan Shivers (22) of Orangeburg was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a stolen weapon, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).







Courtesy of: OCSO

The arrest came after deputies received two reports of shots being fired into houses on Tuesday night. No one was injured.

Shortly after the shots were reported, deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description provided by one of the residents.

A search of the vehicle revealed an AR-15 rifle with a drum magazine and a spare drum magazine, an AR-15 pistol, and a loaded 9mm handgun, in addition to multiple pairs of black gloves, a black mask, and a camouflage bulletproof vest.

OCSO said that the AR-15 pistol “was determined to have been stolen from an Orangeburg resident last year.”

According to deputies, the two occupants of the vehicle were both arrested and taken to Orangeburg County Detention Center.