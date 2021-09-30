Murdaugh spokesperson rebukes ‘People’ article stating Margaret Murdaugh saw divorce attorney

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A spokeswoman for Alex Murdaugh addressed a recent article from People Magazine which claimed Margaret Murdaugh saw a divorce attorney weeks before her death.

A source told the publication that she “drove one hour from the family’s home” to meet a lawyer in Charleston to discuss options related to ending her marriage with Alex.

Margaret her and son, Paul, were found dead at the family’s property in Colleton County during the evening of June 7th. Their bodies, according to 9-1-1 recordings, were discovered by Alex Murdaugh.

“The most recent allegations by People Magazine regarding the state of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh’s marriage are totally inconsistent with what we have been told by friends and family members,” said Amanda Loveday, the family’s spokesperson.

The article also stated Alex’s coworkers “noticed a cooling in the couple’s relationship.”

Loveday said their team has reviewed “many years” of text messages on Alex’s phone. “The conversations between Alex and Maggie portray a very loving relationship,” she said.

A motive or suspects have not been identified in the killing of Margaret or Paul Murdaugh. An investigation is ongoing.