CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Medical University of South Carolina is adding a new service provider for home infusions, the hospital announced on Tuesday.

Palmetto Infusion will be included in MUSC’s preferred provider network beginning May 16, a move that hospital officials say will increase access to quality care for home infusion patients across the state.

Patients living with acute and chronic illnesses that need at-home and ambulatory infusion therapies will now have a more convenient, affordable way of receiving the necessary treatment.

“We are delighted to work more closely with Palmetto Infusion, which is an organization dedicated to delivering the highest quality standards as well as phenomenal service to patients and families,” Patrick Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO and vice president for Health Affairs, University said. “This affiliation will ensure our patients have the tight continuity that is needed as part of their care.”

Palmetto Infusion touts its home infusion program as a “safe and effective alternative for post-acute clinical care” wherein skilled nurses administer IV medications from the comfort of the patient’s home.

“We’re honored to partner with MUSC and look forward to being an extension of the excellent patient care that MUSC Health is known for,” Palmetto Infusion CEO David Goodall said. “The Palmetto home infusion team is excited to be a convenient resource for both patients and providers as part of a comprehensive care network with MUSC.”

Find more information on the treatments offered by Palmetto Infusion here.