CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina and Blackbaud have collaborated on a digital mental health education program for South Carolina students.

According to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, 12% of children in South Carolina reported feelings of depression or anxiety in 2020.

“An enormous wave of behavioral and mental health needs for our most vulnerable population, our children, was already headed our way prior to 2020, thanks to numerous factors, not the least of which is constant access to social media and increased rates of suicide and substance use,” David J. Cole, M.D., FACS, MUSC president said.

“We must find innovative, real-time solutions that enable our communities to get upstream of this crisis,” Cole said.

MUSC celebrating the launch of new preventive behavioral health courses available through Blackbaud’s EVERFI.

Courses feature tailored topics such as social-emotional skills, coping strategies, underage drinking, and vaping for varying K-12 age groups.

“This program provides the opportunity to position South Carolina as a leader in offering necessary behavioral health education to students, removing the stigma, and empowering our youth to take control of their health” Blackbaud CEO Mike Gianoni said.

The preventive behavioral health programs will be offered to K-12 students in 70 schools across Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Calhoun counties.