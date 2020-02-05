MUSC physical therapy students advocate for bill at S.C. State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Over 150 physical therapists (P.T.’s), physical therapist assistants (P.T.A.’s), and MUSC/USC students traveled to the State House today to advocate for House Bill 4772.

The Bill, organized by the S.C. Chapter of The American Physical Therapy Association, pertains to Physical Therapy Examiners and license qualifications.

The goal of the Bill is to clarify regulations and background checks requirements.

If passed, the Bill would allow the FBI to release background checks across state lines for licensed P.T.’s and P.T.A.’s.

It would also make S.C. a member of the Multistate P.T. Licensure Compact. According to ptompact.org, the Compact “allows eligible licensed” P.T.’s and P.T.A.’s to practice in Compact member states “without going through the usual process for licensure in the remote state.”