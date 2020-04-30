1  of  2
Live Now
AccelerateSC Task Force holds Thursday meeting Watch our livestream of News 2 at 5:00PM

MUSC to open free COVID-19 testing sites around the state to reach minority communities

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina is preparing to open free COVID-19 testing sites across the state.

Officials with MUSC say the goal is to reach minority communities that have been hit hard by the virus, but may not have easy access to testing sites.

The first free testing clinic opened at Eau Claire High School in Columbia on Wednesday.

Potential patients can drive through or walk up to the site for COVID-19 testing. The results will be sent to their phone within a few days.

MUSC tells News 2 more information about which cities will have the free testing sites will be announced in the coming days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

View or add a business

TRENDING HEADLINES