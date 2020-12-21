Myrtle Beach Bowl happening Monday; first NCAA bowl game held in SC

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The first NCAA bowl game held in South Carolina is happening on Monday.

Appalachian State and North Texas will play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

While all pre-game and hospitality festivities are on hold this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, about 5,000 fans will be allowed inside Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina University for the game Monday afternoon.

“Our primary goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy, especially leading into the holidays, we would hate for people to go home sick so that’s our goal this year and hopefully in 2021 we can have a full bowl week,” said Rachel Quigley, Executive Director of the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Quigley says teams and coaching staff had to follow testing protocols ahead of the game. It kicks off at 2:30 p.m.