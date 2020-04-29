Myrtle Beach council reopens beach access, postpones vote on reopening accommodations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council has reopened public beach access and postponed a vote on reopening accommodations businesses.

Myrtle Beach City Council voted to rescind the order closing beach access and parking to the public, effective immediately. Council said it could take several days to get all the barricades down and swimming would be at your own risk as there are no lifeguards on the beach yet.

You may walk around the barricades while they are still in place. Of course, safe social distancing is required on the beach and will be enforced.

The original motion council discussed was an emergency order set to expire Thursday, April 30 “restricting short-term rentals for all accommodations businesses in the City of Myrtle Beach during the Covid-19 health crisis.”

Council proposed amending the order, creating a timetable and targets for occupancy for accommodations businesses, the creation of a city coronavirus recovery task force and creating sanitation and hygiene measures.

Council member Clyde H. “Mike” Lowder requested several modifications to these proposals, including asking hoteliers for input, having penalties for non compliance and asking hoteliers to honor reservations made for or after May 1.

Council will continue discussion on this in an emergency meeting on Thursday, April 30.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council is set to discuss public beach access and short-term rentals at a meeting on Tuesday.

City council will discuss the city emergency order that “severely restricts short-term rentals by all accommodations businesses in the city during the coronavirus crisis,” the meeting agenda says. This order is set to expire on Thursday, April 30.

On March 26, Myrtle Beach City Council ordered all hotels, motels and rentals to stop accepting reservations immediately until May 1 as well as amusements designed to attract visitors to close, including theaters, golf courses, mini-golf, amusement parks and arcades, golf cart rentals, and others.

On March 27, city leaders clarified some of its ordinance that prohibits short-term rentals, particularly about individual owners. Read more here.

City council will also talk about public beach access and parking, the meeting agenda says.

On March 30, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered public beach access points closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. That order was canceled on April 20, allowing local governments to make decisions on reopening public beach accesses. After the governor’s order was canceled, the City of Myrtle Beach announced they would keep public beach access and parking closed.

The City of Myrtle Beach’s Beach Advisory Committee met Friday, April 24 and recommended reopening public beach access and parking on May 1.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be virtual meeting, according to the meeting’s agenda. The meeting will be carried on the Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook page as well as the city’s public information channels – Spectrum channel 1303 and HTC cable channel 9.

