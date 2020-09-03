Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson’s 80th annual fall rally approved by Department of Commerce

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The 80th annual Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson Fall Rally has been approved by the Department of Commerce.
The rally will include vendors and normal business operation at combined spring and fall rally. Earlier in the year, Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson dropped out of the spring rally due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Event planners are expecting a little over 250 participants at the event, which will start on September 28 and continue through October 4.
