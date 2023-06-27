MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach English teacher Roca Williams knows a thing or two about surviving in the wilderness, so when his girlfriend sent him a casting call for the television show “I Survived Bear Grylls” he was all in.

“I happened to be in front of my computer at the time and my student had canceled,” Williams said. “So I had nothing to do for an hour and a half, so I look at the email and I’m like, whatever.”

He filled out the application, and several callbacks later, he was outside Atlanta in the freezing rain filming for the survival show.

Williams, whose adventures have included hiking on the Appalachian Trail, said all of the things you see contestants do on the show are real.

“All the challenges, and all the things that you see us doing, we really did,” he said. “If you see somebody drinking pee, they were drinking pee.”

Williams said the show was a challenging experience.

“For my particular episode, it rained and was freezing cold the entire time, which I had not trained for,” he said. “It was pretty rough.”

However, Grylls, a British adventurer, made it easier with his guidance, Williams said.

“He’s really nice,” Williams said. “He’s very sincere, very genuine and very supportive of everyone. You would think, especially at that level, he wouldn’t care to mingle with us or help us or encourage us, but there was a lot of things that we did where he would come and say, you know, this is how you would do it. This would work better for you.”

Once he knew he was going to be on the show, Williams said he went to Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve and worked on several things to get ready, including starting a fire and setting up a hammock.

“The rule of thumb with a hammock is that you want it to be more than at least twice your wing span,” he said.

In the end, Williams said his television adventure was all worth it.

“The whole experience in and of itself, I wouldn’t trade for anything,” he said. “It was awesome.

Williams’ episode of the show can be seen on the Discovery Channel. It is also now streaming on Hulu.