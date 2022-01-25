Myrtle Beach man plans to light up roadside memorials while biking from South Carolina to Key West

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man plans to bike from South Carolina to Key West, Florida, to honor the many lives lost on the roads, and he says he’ll do so with the help of solar lights.

Two years ago, Brad Pierro took his first long-distance bike ride from Myrtle Beach to Key West. along the way, he noticed a number of roadside memorials.

“I also started noticing how many were in disrepair,” Pierro said. “I started thinking what can I do to maybe bring them back to life?”

That’s where the solar lights come in. Pierro plans to place 150 of them on each memorial as he bikes about 1,000 miles to Key West. He said they will help light the memorials up and bring attention to them at all times of the day.

“The family member driving by not knowing that anyone was placing it there and then they see it, the feeling that they would have in that moment,” he said. “I think it makes them feel better for just a brief second that somebody cared to do that.”

But Pierro’s vision is much bigger. He plans to make a documentary to highlight the lives of those who ahve been memorialized.

“To bring seven or eight different memorials to life in the sense that, ‘here’s what we see when we drive by, but now, here’s the real person and what actually happened and the meaning behind it,’ I think is greater,” he said.

There’s a GoFundMe to raise money for the solar lights. Pierro said it’s a matter of reaching the community to see if people share the same feeling he does about the memorials.

“I would understand if people would see this and it doesn’t make sense,” he said. “But for the people that it does make sense to, I appreciate the donations.”

Pierro said he plans to make the three-week bike trip during May.