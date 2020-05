MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach Pelicans bus driver died from COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

“Terrance took great care of our team as they traveled to and from games across the Carolina League over the course of the past 4 years,” the team said in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral expenses and other needs for the family.