Myrtle Beach reacts to travel warning after travelers from W. Virginia contract COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW/WOWK) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune says the city is closely monitoring the cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia believed to be contracted during trips to Myrtle Beach.

“We have not yet discussed any changes,” Bethune said when asked if the city is considering any changes to regulations. “However, we are monitoring the situation closely.”

Three counties in West Virginia are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 among residents who have traveled to Myrtle Beach. Travel warnings have been issued for the area.

The health department in Kanawha County on Thursday confirmed three cases of COVID-19 have been traced to travel related to Myrtle Beach. Other cases linked to the beach area were first reported in Preston County on Wednesday and more results are pending. Officials there are asking residents who traveled to Myrtle Beach, any beach, or any crowded vacation destination in the last two weeks to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, in Huntington, which is in Cabell County, health officials say they are now investigating cases of COVID-19 possibly linked to Myrtle Beach travel. The department’s case contact tracing unit says it is completing the interviewing process in the investigation and advised isolation and quarantine procedures for those affected.

Mark Kruea, public information director with the City of Myrtle Beach, says the travel warnings coming out of West Virginia should be a wake-up call.

“We may never know for sure whether the West Virginia cases originated here,” Kruea told News13, “but it certainly should be a wake-up call for everyone that COVID-19 is still with us and that everyone needs to take precautions to prevent the spread.”

Kruea also said the city is somewhat limited by the governor’s orders in what changes it can make to regulations. “We cannot go directly against his wishes,” Kruea said. “You might wish to pose that question to Mr. McMaster.”

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber says it is continuing to advertise Myrtle Beach in other media markets. They say they’re including “visit responsibly” messaging, encouraging tourists to follow CDC guidelines for hygiene and social distancing .

Mark Kruea, with the city, sent this full response to our sister station in Myrtle Beach, WBTW News13: