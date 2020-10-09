Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured on ‘Tiger King’ indicted on various animal cruelty charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach safari owner, and “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was indicted on charges dating back to 2017.

On Thursday, a grand jury in Virginia indicted Antle on 15 charges on offences from July 2017 through July 2019, according to the Fredrick Circuit Court.

The online records also list Antle as a “fugitive” in Virginia.

The charges range from six charges of selling endangered species to nine various types of animal cruelty or cruelty toward animals charges.

Antle’s daughter Tawny Antle was also charged with one count of selling endangered species and one count of animal cruelty.

Antle was featured in the Netflix series “Tiger King.”