Myrtle Beach hotel consultants face visa fraud charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Federal authorities say several South Carolina-based hospitality companies scammed dozens of foreign workers in the state’s tourism hub.

Three people working for Grandeur Management and related companies in Myrtle Beach face charges of visa fraud in an indictment released by prosecutors Thursday.

Grandeur is accused of lying to foreign workers in Myrtle Beach on work visas about their jobs, their pay, and their living conditions.

Acting U.S. Attorney in South Carolina Rhett DeHart said officials expect to identify more victims, many of whom are from Jamaica and the Philippines.

The Sun News reports that Grandeur also faced allegations in 2016 of mistreating foreign employees.