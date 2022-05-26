MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel will light up in Robb Elementary School colors Wednesday and Thursday night after a mass shooting left at least 19 students and two teachers dead.

“To honor the innocent lives killed yesterday, SkyWheel will shine Robb Elementary School’s colors Maroon and white tonight and tomorrow night,” a Facebook post reads. “A special yellow halo will also light around the SkyWheel ring in remembrance.”

The SkyWheel noted that it is closed Wednesday night for an employee event but the lights will still be left on overnight.

In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott laid out a timeline of events that led to Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Abbott said the 18-year-old gunman first shot his grandmother in the face. When she called police, he fled and got into a crash outside the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the governor said. From there, he ran into the school, entering through a backdoor, through hallways and into a classroom.

That classroom was internally connected to a second classroom, Abbott said.

The gunman barricaded himself in the room and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” authorities said Wednesday. Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed the gunman, who used an AR-style rifle.

Investigators did not immediately disclose a motive but identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the community about 85 miles west of San Antonio. In chilling posts on social media in the days and hours before the massacre, an account that appeared to belong to Ramos seemed to hint at plans for violence.

Abbott said Wednesday there was “no meaningful forewarning of this crime — other than what I’m about to tell you.” He went on to say Ramos made three posts to Facebook, the first of which said, “I am going to shoot my grandmother.” Then, “I shot my grandmother.”

The third post, 15 minutes before the massacre, said, “I’m going to shoot an elementary school,” according to the governor.

Ramos legally bought two AR-style rifles just days before the attack, soon after his 18th birthday, state senators briefed by law enforcement said.

On Wednesday, Abbott said an additional 17 people were injured in the rampage, but their injuries were non-life threatening.

Nexstar Media Wire and the Associated Press contributed to this report.