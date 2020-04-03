Myrtle Beach’s spring bike week will be combined with the fall rally in October

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson has announced the 2020 Myrtle Beach Spring bike week will be combined with the fall rally.
The combined rallies are expected to be the second week of October, accord to Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson owner Phil Schoonover.
Schoonover said the change was made because of the already reschedule or canceled events and the “uncertainty that enveloped all of us throughout the country.”
The spring rally, also knows as the Harley bike week, is an annual event on the Grand Strand that brings thousands of bikers into town for parties and festivals.
“Social distancing is easy on a Harley,” Schoonover posted on the dealer’s social media page, “let’s ride!”
