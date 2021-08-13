Naked man hid in room while woman used tanning bed at Spartanburg gym, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is behind bars after police say he hid in a room–naked–while a woman was using a tanning bed at a Spartanburg gym.

Spartanburg police responded to Planet Fitness on W. O. Ezell Boulevard on Monday for a call about a potential voyeurism incident.

“The employees at the business were looking through some videos. After looking at the videos, that’s when they noticed some things that didn’t look right, that looked strange,” Major Art Littlejohn, with the Spartanburg Police Department, said.

According to an incident report, 22-year-old Haven Grant walked into a tanning room, took off his clothes, and then walked into a different tanning room.

“The guy was assigned to one bed in a room. And then, before someone went into the next bed, he slipped in there and hid,” Major Littlejohn said.

Shortly after, a woman walked into the same room–unaware anyone was in it–and got undressed.

“She entered into the stand-up bed and didn’t know that someone was inside the room with her,” Littlejohn said.

The incident report states that, after the woman left the room, Grant did, too. The report says he then walked around the common area, naked, and masturbated.

“It’s not something that we typically see or that typically happens,” Littlejohn said. “So, this is probably a one-time thing.”

Police told 7 News that employees at the gym discovered all of this from reviewing surveillance video, and they quickly informed police and the woman who was tanning.

Grant has since been booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center, charged with indecent exposure.

“I think it was some great work by the employees who were there–watching the videos and noticing that something didn’t seem right–and contacting law enforcement. Because of that, and because of their call to us, it allowed us to make that arrest,” Littlejohn said.

Police now have a message for the community.

“Turn the lights on and look around first before you get undressed. Make sure you lock the door behind you,” Littlejohn said. “I think the most important thing is checking the room beforehand and then making sure you lock that door before you decide to get undressed.”

According to the incident report, Planet Fitness terminated Grant’s gym membership.