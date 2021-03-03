Nancy Mace discusses ‘Fairness For All Act’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Wednesday discussed her support for the Fairness For All Act.

She describes the Act as a bipartisan bill that can protect religious freedom while advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ community.

Mace previously voted against the Equality Act because in her view, it would have sacrificed religious freedom to give more rights to the LGBTQ community.

The Fairness For All Act, she argues, puts all people on a level playing field, regardless of sexual orientation.

She said that she is “working very hard to try to find ways that [she] can 1.) reflect the values of our district and… 2.) work with folks on both sides of the aisle to get things done.”

The Fairness For All Act is currently being discussed in House Subcommittees.

