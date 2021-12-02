Nancy Mace’s chief of staff, campaign manager resigns

Republican U.S. House candidate Nancy Mace talks to voters at Moultrie Middle School Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Mace is running for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace’s chief of staff, Mara Mellstrom, resigns from her position, according to Mace’s office.

Mara Mellstrom informed Mace of her decision earlier this week. Former deputy chief of staff and legislative director, Daniel Hanlon, will take over as chief of staff.

“This has been in the works for some time,” says Daniel Hanlon “Mara Mellstrom will be beginning a new opportunity in the private sector in the new year. Congresswoman Mace thanks her for two incredible years of service.”

Count on 2 for updates.