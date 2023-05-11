SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested on the same day in three separate narcotic investigations in Spartanburg County.

On May 1st, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office received information shortly after 2 p.m. that a package containing methaphetamine would be delivered to an address in Boiling Springs.

Deputies recognized that the address belonged to 28-year-old Joseph Kaleb Cheatwood who was on home detention from a previous drug arrest in February.

The package was kept under surveillance until it arrived at the residence at the 1200 block of Springdale Circle.

Deputies approached the home and found seven pounds of methamphetamine in Cheatwood’s home.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking methaphetamine over 400 grams.

Around 4:45 p.m., investigators learned that 48-year-old Robin Brian Frady, of Cliffside, NC, was attempting to get three pounds of methaphetamine delivered to him.

Surveillance was conducted on the package being delivered to a convenience store in Campobello.

Deputies arrested Frady without incident after he accepted the package.

He was also charged with trafficking methaphetamine over 400 grams.

Around 6:30 p.m., investigators discovered that 56-year-old David Oscar Rudicill, of Cowpens, was also trying to get three pounds of methaphetamine delivered to him.

Surveillance was conducted on the package being delivered to the 100 block of Wagon Wheel Road.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, Rudicill fled in his vehicle and refused to stop.

Stop sticks were deployed to deflate two of the tires on his vehicle.

After a short pursuit, Rudicill was taken into custody.

He was charged with the following:

Trafficking methaphetamine over 400 grams

Trafficking methamphetamine 28 grams or more

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime – two counts

Possession of a stolen pistol

Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Failure to stop

Driving under suspension

Reckless driving

All men appeared before a judge on May 2nd and remain incarcerated at this time.