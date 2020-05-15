NASCAR’s return latest chapter in Darlington’s rich legacy

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, workers walk along the grandstands in the rain at Darlington Raceway after weather forced NASCAR to call off qualifying for the Sprint Cup and XFinity series auto races. NASCAR says it will resume its season without fans present starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Darlington Raceway has had a long, rich history since its first NASCAR race 70 years ago.

The old country track in South Carolina adds another major moment Sunday.

It will host the Cup Series when it returns to racing after more than two months off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Xfinity Series will race at Darlington on Tuesday night and then the Cup Series is back again the very next night for a rare primetime race on a weeknight.

Charleston native Darius Rucker is expected to perform the National Anthem before Sunday’s race.