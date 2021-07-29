National Farmers Market Week begins August 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will observe National Farmers Market Week from August 1 through 7.

South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture, Hugh Weathers, encouraged residents to support their neighbors and take advantage of the “abundant summer months for South Carolina produce.”

Typically, “American farmers only receive about 14.3 cents of every dollar [customers] spend on food, with the rest going to off-farm costs like distribution, marketing, and retail.”

Famers markets provide more direct venues with less distance between the producer and consumer.

Additionally, farmers markets help provide underserved communities with access to fresh produce, especially at markets that accept SNAP benefits.

Click here to find a farmers market near you.

