National Guard to conduct Flyover Salute

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing are participating in the US Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICAN RESOLVE to salute healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swamp Fox pilots will fly F-16 fighter jets over hospitals throughout the state on Monday, April 27, in an effort to “boost morale in our great state.”

The SC National Guard plans to specify which hospitals will be on the route by this weekend. They say that “anyone in and around these hospitals should see and hear the jets.”

Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, encouraged South Carolinians to “look up on Monday morning and know your SC Air National Guard is proud to serve with you.”

Anyone who captures photos and/or video is encouraged to post to social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.