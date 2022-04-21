COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Small Business Development Center (SCSBDC) is celebrating National Small Business Week May 1-7.

This year’s theme, “Building a Better America through Entrepreneurship,” will highlight the small business startups that are helping propel the nation’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

Beginning May 1, the U.S. Small Business Administration will host a four-day virtual summit “which will provide participants access to critical federal resources, educational workshops and opportunities to connect with industry experts.”

The SCSBDC will host various events throughout the week, including an online ceremony to honor the 2022 SC Small Business Person of the Year.

The events will salute “the resilience, ingenuity and creativity of South Carolina’s small businesses—which comprise 97 percent of the state’s private employers.”

Click here for more information about how to get involved.