National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Marion County Thursday

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado touched down northeast of Mullins on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington confirms.

The tornado was an EF1 with winds reaching 90 miles per hour. A report from the National Weather Service says the tornado formed near Old Nichols Highway northeast of Mullins and moved northeast, causing tree damage near the end of Ironwood Road.

The tornado also destroyed a small storage building and four single-wide homes near the intersection of Gilchrist and Ironwood roads were damages, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado moved across Gilchrist Road and cross a corn field before causing more tree damage along Sugar Shack Place and lifting before reaching the Little Pee Dee River, the National Weather Service said.

The information in the National Weather Service report is preliminary and subject to change. Count on News13 for updates.