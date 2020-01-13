National Weather Service reports apparent EF1 tornado caused damage near SC high school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A tornado hit a Horry County High School Monday afternoon causing lots of damage to the high school parking lot, but no damage to the school.

The National Weather Service has been assessing the scene and say what tossed up, damaging nearly 50 student’s cars in the Loris High School parking lot, looks to be an EF – 1 tornado.

At about 12:45 Monday afternoon, Loris High School students say they heard some heavy wind and rain but did not expect this; cars tossed on top of each other cracking windshields, tearing off side mirrors, and leaving about 50 cars to be towed away.

The National Weather Service is still assessing the scene.

The lower end EF -1 tornado is predicted to have reached about 90 mph speeds.

It was a devastating moment for one student who walked out to the parking lot to see the damage the tornado left on her car.

“I heard it was a tornado and then I put two and two together- while she was asking that and she said she’s seen on Snapchat a car that looked like mine and mine was the only one that looked like that in the parking lot,” said student Toni Bell.

“This is very unusual. I’ve been here a long time; in fact, I live just a block from here over there and it didn’t damage at my house but I have never seen anything like this,” said Paul Prince, Horry County councilman and volunteer fireman for the Loris area. “I’ve seen storms and tree blown down but not a pile of cars.”





Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier released a statement, saying in part:

As many of you have heard, Loris High School just experienced a large wind gust that caused damage to several vehicles in our parking lot. All students and staff are safe. The Loris Fire Department is on campus to assess the situation and at this time, there are no reports of damage to our building. We never lost power during this weather event, and the school will continue to operate on a normal schedule today. We have been told that the National Weather Service out of Wilmington is en-route, and they will be the ones to determine what type of wind event caused the vehicle damage.