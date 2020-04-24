National Weather Service upgrades April 13th tornado that hit Hampton County to EF-4

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service in Charleston has upgraded a tornado that ripped through Hampton County to an EF-4.

The twister touched down three miles west northwest of Scotia in Hampton County around 6:10 a.m. on April 13th and ended 5 miles north northeast of Fachtig, traveling 24.03 miles.

Officials say the storm caused extensive damage in the county and claimed five lives and injured 60.

National Weather Service investigators say the tornado packed winds of 175 mph.

The most intense damage occurred along Lento Road where the roof and all of the exterior and interior walls of a two-story home were blown out.

Officials say significant structural damage occurred just south of Estill and across Nixville. At least six residences were destroyed in the hardest-hit areas, but there were many others that sustained various levels of damage along the entire path.

Forecasters say the tornado strengthened shortly after crossing Highway 321 south of Estill with EF-2 to EF-3 damage done to residences along Sprayfield Road and Lena Expressway, and reached peak intensity – EF-4 – along Lento Road.