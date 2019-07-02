Navy veteran and Clemson lab manager named Tillman Scholar

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Clemson lab manager has been named a Tillman Scholar.

The scholarship is awarded to veterans, service members and military spouses to pursue higher education.

Navy veteran and PHD candidate, Melissa McCullough will use the money to fund her research and development of a device that could detect early signs of kidney disease.

“By building this device and giving them the option, I think it’s going to allow much more opportunity for testing not only for kidney disease but for other diseases that could have markers in your urine.” Melissa McCullough, Tillman Scholar recipient

McCullough hopes to finish developing the device and apply for a patent by May of next year.