OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said that a one-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a car at a park on Saturday.

According to the coroner, the incident happened at Devils Fork State Park at Lake Jocassee near Salem. The coroner said that the child died on the scene around 2:20 p.m. The child was from Asheville, North Carolina.

According to the coroner, the family told them that the child was walking with them towards the parking lot to their car when the child ran off in front of them between two cars and was hit. The coroner said that the initial 911 call came in around 1:49 p.m.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that a 2011 Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on private property. The child was running westbound on private property when he was hit by the Jeep Wrangler.

The driver and the occupants of the Jeep Wrangler were not injured during the incident.

The Oconee County Coroner identified the child as 19-month-old Benny Esquivel.

This incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

