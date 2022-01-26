NC man charged for PeeDee carjacking, kidnapping pastor

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD)- A federal grand jury in Florence has returned an indictment in connection with a December kidnapping and carjacking that began in Florence and ended in Lumberton, N.C.

Joseph Alan Wright, 39, of Fayetteville, N.C. was charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of carjacking.

According to court documents, Wright abducted a pastor at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Florence at approximately 10:20 a.m. He allegedly forced the pastor into his vehicle in the church parking lot, at knifepoint, and fled at a high rate of speed.

Less than two hours after the incident began at approximately 12:09 p.m., the stolen vehicle was located in Lumberton, N.C. Officers with the Lumberton Police Department were able to successfully rescue the pastor and arrest the suspected kidnapper.

Wright faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted. He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.