ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WCBD)- A North Carolina man has been charged with stalking a prominent South Carolina civil rights attorney and CNN analyst, Bakari Sellers.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Grant Edward Olson Jr., 48, on Friday for Stalking and Assault or Intimidation due to Political Opinions or Exercise of Civil Rights.

According to SLED, Olson admitted to sending approximately 65 social media messages containing racial slurs and referencing the killing of African Americans to Sellers over a one-month period. Olson also claimed to be armed in the messages, according to arrest records.

“These messages were sent to intimidate [Sellers] because of his political opinions/ exercise of civil rights as an attorney representing clients, his political commentary on social and televised media and a registered lobbyist,” an affidavit reads.

Sellers released a statement on Monday, identifying himself as the victim.

“This isn’t just about me. I have a wife, a teenage bonus daughter and twin three-year-olds and I take any threat against them very seriously. They shouldn’t be subject to threats and intimidation like this. No one should. This isn’t political debate. This isn’t the “new normal.” It’s a crime, pure and simple.”

Sellers, who served in the State House from 2006 to 2014, is a regular contributor on CNN and an attorney with the Strom Law Firm in Columbia.

Olson was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, S.C. on April 8.

