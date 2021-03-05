Nearly half of SC residents say low alcohol prices contribute to drinking problems

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Liquor store (Nexstar Photo)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) – A recent survey conducted by GreenhouseTreatment.com revealed that 41% of South Carolina residents think low alcohol prices contribute to drinking problems in their communities.

Of the 3,000 drinkers surveyed, 36% said alcohol is on their weekly grocery list, while 18% said that they buy alcohol in bulk to save money.

Notably, 16% admitted to having bought alcohol simply because of a special promotion, even if alcohol wasn’t on their grocery list.

29% of respondents said that companies market alcoholic drinks too aggressively.

To view nationwide results, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES