Nearly half of SC residents say low alcohol prices contribute to drinking problems

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) – A recent survey conducted by GreenhouseTreatment.com revealed that 41% of South Carolina residents think low alcohol prices contribute to drinking problems in their communities.

Of the 3,000 drinkers surveyed, 36% said alcohol is on their weekly grocery list, while 18% said that they buy alcohol in bulk to save money.

Notably, 16% admitted to having bought alcohol simply because of a special promotion, even if alcohol wasn’t on their grocery list.

29% of respondents said that companies market alcoholic drinks too aggressively.

