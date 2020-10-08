New app to determine return from state gas tax credit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There is now an app to help you figure out how much money you can expect to get back from the state gas tax credit.

You enter your gas and car maintenance receipts directly into the “SC Gas Tax Credit App.”

The app’s co-creator says you could get even more money back, with not many people claiming the credit.

“If everybody that was able to claim this credit did, there wouldn’t be enough money allotted for everybody to take this credit. People always complain about the government spending their money,” said Brett Snell, App Co-Founder and Licensed CPA. “Well, you can get your money back and spend it however you want to.”

The app costs about $5 and is available now through your app store.