COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia will debut its new aquarium and reptile center this spring.

The much-anticipated Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center, made possible thanks to the support from the Boyd Foundation, brings a state-of-the-art animal care facility to the zoo.

It will also provide guests with an engaging experience that places Riverbanks’ critical role in wildlife conservation front and center, according to leaders with the zoo.

Guests can explore temperate and tropical forests, trek through the desert and wind their way from land to sea in an immersive journey as they make new discoveries throughout the center.

More of what you can expect:

Conservation Labs: New and innovative conservation labs will showcase conservation work that was previously only experienced during behind-the-scenes tours. Coral Lab: Guests will have an up-close view of the critical role Riverbanks plays in protecting coral reefs. The coral lab showcases colonies of corals that were rescued off the coast of Florida near Key West in partnership with the federal government, local governments and many other zoological institutions. Terrestrial Lab: In the terrestrial lab, guests can view endangered reptiles and amphibians from around the globe. Additionally, the space will highlight Riverbanks’ work supporting populations of geckos from around the globe and collaborative projects protecting South Carolina’s most endangered wildlife.

New and innovative conservation labs will showcase conservation work that was previously only experienced during behind-the-scenes tours. New Desert Biome The conservation center will house a brand-new desert biome highlighting arid habitats of the Western hemisphere, especially in the desert southwest. This immersive habitat will feature a variety of desert dwellers, including tortoises, rattlesnakes, and Gila monsters as well as thick-billed parrots and burrowing owls.

Other Highlights Guests will enjoy new floor-to-ceiling views of some of their favorite reptilian residents, including the alligator snapping turtle, cottonmouth, bushmaster and green anaconda. Visitors also will be mesmerized by a giant wall of moon jellies. In the coming weeks, guests will have the opportunity to meet a captivating giant Pacific octopus named Susan, in honor of Mrs. Boyd and her favorite animal.



“The new Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center is a major step toward achieving our mission to create meaningful connections, inspire action, and ultimately, make a lasting impact on conservation, not only in South Carolina but across the globe,” said Tommy Stringfellow, president and CEO of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of the Boyd Foundation, we are making significant strides in phase one of our vision for the future, Bridge to the Wild, which will fundamentally change the way guests experience wildlife and connect with nature at Riverbanks.”

The new center will open on Thursday, March 2, 2023.