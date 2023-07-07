BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A third person has been arrested in connection to the 2021 murder of DJ Fields.

This suspect was just 15 when the shooting happened, and investigators say he may have been one of the people firing the fatal shots.

“SLED took an individual into custody for his participation in the March 5, 2021 murder of DJ Fields, the attempted murder of EJ Graham and the attempted murder of Kylan Simmons,” explained Duffie Stone during a July 6 news conference on the arrest.

Police say Fields, 18, of Bluffton, was one of three people driving along Bluffton Parkway when another car pulled up and opened fire at them. Fields died at the scene, and two others were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors have said Fields and his friends were not the people the suspects were targeting — a deadly case of mistaken identity.

In a press conference Thursday, 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone announced an 18-year-old had been taken into custody Wednesday morning by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“This was an investigation that started at the time of the crime,” said Stone. “and has continued and has never slacked up and the people behind me have been dedicated to bring the right answer before us now matter how long it took.”

While the name of the suspect has not been released yet, News 3 has learned he is the same person that was in a picture of a “person of interest” released by Bluffton Police in March of 2022.

He was 15 at the time of the crime, Stone explained, and is currently in the juvenile court system. The solicitor said his office will be asking the court to move the trial up to general sessions so he can be tried as an adult.

“He is now 18 years old,” explained Stone. “The most he can serve (in jail) if he stays in family court is until his 21st birthday. This is the most serious offense South Carolina law has and it carries the most serious punishment. We believe its proper to try him as an adult.”



“It means everything to me to know that it wont bring our son back but it will take someone dangerous off the streets before they could hurt somebody else,” said Dwon Fields, Sr, DJ’s Father who joined Dj’s mother Kema Bryant at the news conference.

Stone said juvenile petitions have been filed for murder, two counts of attempted murder, assault and battery by a mob first degree, and assault and battery by a mob second degree.

If prosecuted as a juvenile, he would be held in custody until his 21st birthday. If tried as an adult, he faces the same sentence range as Jimmie Green, who was sentenced to 40 years in prison earlier this year.

The other suspect in the case, Ty Chaneyfield, is set for trial in September.