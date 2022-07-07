COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The addition of 14 new cell towers across South Carolina will increase connectivity for customers in 12 counties.

AT&T said that the towers will provide better coverage and faster, more reliable service for customers and first responders in the area.

First responders using AT&T’s public safety network FirstNet will have access to 24/7 “priority and preemption across voice and data” through Band 14 spectrum.

AT&T described Band 14 spectrum as “nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet.” It is like an emergency lane for bandwidth, which can be cleared and locked for use only by first responders.

Lowcountry counties with new towers include Berkeley, where a tower was installed along Highway 6 in Pineville between Cross and St. Stephen, and Colleton, where towers were installed along Highway 61 in Smoaks between Williams and Grover and along Highway 64 in Lodge between Highways 601 and 21.