COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Social Services is launching a new program called EBT Perks for families who receive SNAP benefits. 

According to DSS, the new program will allow members to get into a variety of venues for free or at a reduced price by showing their EBT card. 

Partners for the program in the Lowcountry include: 

  • The Charleston Museum 
  • Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum 
  • The Powder Magazine – American Revolution Museum 
  • The South Carolina Aquarium 

Families receiving SNAP benefits are encouraged to check the DSS website for a full list of participating attractions as new partners are added. 