COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Social Services is launching a new program called EBT Perks for families who receive SNAP benefits.

According to DSS, the new program will allow members to get into a variety of venues for free or at a reduced price by showing their EBT card.

Partners for the program in the Lowcountry include:

The Charleston Museum

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

The Powder Magazine – American Revolution Museum

The South Carolina Aquarium

Families receiving SNAP benefits are encouraged to check the DSS website for a full list of participating attractions as new partners are added.