New bill could help SC farmers save water, energy and money

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A new pilot program could help South Carolina farmers save water, energy and money.

The state is launching mobile irrigation labs in 10 regions in the first year of a three-year program.

They’ll calculate energy and water use for crops.

States that tested the system say it saved nearly 200 million gallons of water a year.

“I think this project comes at a good time because it can help farmers be more profitable by reducing their expenses and also conserve those natural resources,” said Aaron Wood with the SC Dept. of Agriculture.

Agri-business generates $42 billion in South Carolina.