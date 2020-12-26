New contractor chosen for Savannah River National Lab

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — The Department of Energy has chosen an Ohio-based contractor to lead the Savannah River National Lab in South Carolina.

The Aiken Standard reports that applied science and technology company Battelle beat out two other bids to manage and operate the nuclear cleanup office located at the Savannah River Site nuclear reservation south of Aiken.

Battelle already works in other national labs across the country. The company is partnering with universities, including the University of South Carolina and Clemson, as subcontractors.

The contract could potentially extend up to ten years for $3.8 billion.