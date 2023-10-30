(WSPA) – Visiting the Department of Motor Vehicles is about to get easier.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles announced plans to begin offering self-service kiosks inside grocery stores. Once available, customers will be able to complete certain DMV transactions without having to actually visit a branch office.

“We are really excited about providing the opportunity to allow customers to obtain DMV services without coming into the DMV,” said Kevin Shwedo, executive director of the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.

The SCDMV Express kiosks are scheduled to open in three locations across the state in November, with more being added later as needed.

The first three locations are:

Publix Grocery Store at Thornblade Village, 411 The Parkway in Greer

Kroger Marketplace at Killian Crossing, 1028 Roberts Branch Parkway in Columbia

Publix Grocery Store in The Market at Cane Bay, 1724 State Road in Summerville

Through the SCDMV Express kiosks, customers will be able to renew vehicle registration by scanning a barcode on their renewal notice and printing their license plate registration decal.

The kiosks are fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and, blue and yellow in color, will look similar to an ATM.

Click here to learn more about the SCDMX Express kiosks.