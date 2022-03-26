HOPKINS, S.C. (WCBD) – New Apache attack helicopters were delivered to Columbia National Guard Base on Thursday.
The five AH-64E model Apache attack helicopters touched down at McEntire Joint National Guard Base just outside Columbia.
The new helicopters will replace 24 D-model aircraft. according to the South Carolina National Guard. The new E-model military helicopter includes upgrades to mechanical and software features that will improve communication in joint environments and give pilots more capabilities during a conflict.
In a Facebook post, viewers commented saying it was thrilling to watch the helicopters land at the base.