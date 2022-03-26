HOPKINS, S.C. (WCBD) – New Apache attack helicopters were delivered to Columbia National Guard Base on Thursday.

The five AH-64E model Apache attack helicopters touched down at McEntire Joint National Guard Base just outside Columbia.

U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard

The new helicopters will replace 24 D-model aircraft. according to the South Carolina National Guard. The new E-model military helicopter includes upgrades to mechanical and software features that will improve communication in joint environments and give pilots more capabilities during a conflict.

In a Facebook post, viewers commented saying it was thrilling to watch the helicopters land at the base.