ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — The man who ran the Columbia police department for more than a decade at the turn of the century has been hired to run Orangeburg’s police department.

Charles Austin was hired Thursday as chief of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety after a nationwide search. Austin had been running the department on an interim basis since September 2021.

Austin says he wasn’t expecting to return to law enforcement full time, but he found the interim job fulfilling and enjoyable.

Austin was Columbia’s first Black police chief, serving from 1990 to 2003. He also was the city’s manager for several years.

Austin has ties to Orangeburg, He is a graduate of South Carolina State University and served as the police chief at the school.