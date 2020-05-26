New OSHA guidelines take effect in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – New, stricter guidelines go into effect Tuesday for the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, or OSHA, in South Carolina.

The agency is prioritizing COVID-19 cases when it comes to the health and safety of businesses.

Since mid-March, OSHA has received more than 300 inquiries about COVID-19 safety and protocol.

Concerns range from lack of personal protective equipment to people working while experiencing coronavirus symptoms, people or workplaces not complying with social distancing guidelines, and employers not acting on employee complaints.

A spokesman for OSHA says only 135 of the 300 inquiries were followed up to become “official complaints.”