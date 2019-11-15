New program helps patients get on the transplant list at MUSC Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – New services will be available at MUSC Florence to help patients before they get on the transplant list.

Patients will be able to arrive at MUSC and receive every exam they need instead of driving two hours to Charleston for medical work.

On Thursday, doctors explained the importance of giving patients the best care when it comes to a liver, kidney, or lung transplant, but before getting on the list there are homework patients need to complete.

Doctors say 40 percent of the people don’t complete this homework, which makes it harder for patients to receive proper treatment.

One recipient was in attendance on Thursday and she explained the process it took her before getting a lung transplant.

“They told me I had a lung disease and I asked what type of lung disease and doctors said pulmonary fibrosis. I use to be on oxygen, pulling tanks, and sleeping with oxygen at night. I had to do a lot of traveling back and forth to Charleston and we have a lot of people who can’t afford to do that,” said transplant recipient, Estina Green.

In December 2017 Green received a surprise call from doctors.

“Doctors told me well you’re going to have your surgery today and I went into surgery at midnight and from that point, it’s been great,” said Green.

With the new services, people will be able to make a one-stop-shop at MUSC Florence without worrying about seeing different doctors at different clinics.

“The goal is to provide the majority of the care in a safe and fast way here in Florence,” said Dr. Derek Dubay, associate director of the transplant department.