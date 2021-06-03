New program offers utility bill assistance to Dominion Energy customers in South Carolina

FILE – In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is connecting rental customers to additional utility assistance through a new federally funded program from SC Housing.

According to the utility provider, the $272 million SC Stay Plus program offers up to 12 months of assistance for past due rent and assistance for delinquent utility payments for qualifying individuals and families impacted by the pandemic.

“We want customers to know that we are here to help and ready to assist individuals, families and businesses in our service area, including those who may be struggling for the first time,” said Sam Dozier, general manager of customer service at Dominion Energy.

Those who qualify can receive help on their bills dating back to March 13, 2020.

You can apply for the service or learn more by visiting schousing.com/home/sc-stay-plus.

Customers are encouraged to reach out to Dominion Energy’s customer assistance team online if they need help applying for assistance.